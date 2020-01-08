Alan G. Wittrock (1964 - 2020)
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:30 PM
Peace Church Cemetery
Notice
Wittrock, Alan G. 55, died January 2, 2020. Family and friends are invited to the graveside service at 1:30 pm, Friday, at Peace Church Cemetery near Hudson, KS. Alan was born on September 14, 1964 in Wichita to Lloyd and Dorothy (Sisson) Wittrock. He graduated from Wichita East High School in 1981. Alan enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid car collector and enthusiast. He will be missed. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 8, 2020
