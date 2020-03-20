Fullrich, Alan James Age 61, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Monday March 14, 2020. Alan was born August 25, 1958 in Wichita, Kansas. Alan was gifted with many talents, including woodworking, staining glass, gardening, glassblowing, and creating vortex marbles with his torch. He will be remembered as a loving brother and friend. Alan will be truly missed and will leave a void in the hearts of those who knew him and loved him. Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Mary Fullrich. Alan is survived by his sister, Delana (Keith) Shackelford; and several other extended family members. Friends are invited to stop by Resthaven Mortuary at their convenience to sign a register book and leave condolences.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 20, 2020