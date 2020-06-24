Alan R. Zimmerman
Zimmerman, Alan R. 89, died peacefully June 22, while tending his garden. Alan was reared and schooled in Salina, KS and was the son of Harl and Luella Zimmerman. He graduated from K-State in 1953 and joined the Coleman Co. He remained with Coleman-Evcon-York- Johnson Controls his entire career. He enjoyed new product development and problem solving. Alan's first thought was always his family, and he is forever in their hearts. He leaves behind two daughters, D.J. Burk (Dave) and Lee Whyte (Justin); son, Matthew Zimmerman (Ann); five granddaughters; five great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Buchanan (Jimmie); and his beloved wife of 65 years, Marlene. Because of the pandemic, a private family Graveside Service will be held in Salina. A memorial has been established with Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1750 N. Tyler Road, Wichita, KS 67212. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
