Alan Ray Eshbaugh

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan Ray Eshbaugh.
Notice
Send Flowers

Eshbaugh, Alan Ray 86, Business Co-Owner, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Visitation will start at 1:00 pm; Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 26, 2019, both at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Wilmina Eshbaugh; first wife, Shirley Ann Eshbaugh; daughter, Cindy Eshbaugh. Survived by his wife, Betty Mae Eshbaugh; son, Doug (Krista) Eshbaugh both of Wichita, KS; daughter, Debra (Ron) Clements of Higginsville, MO; brother, Melvin (Sandy) Eshbaugh of Topeka, KS; sister, Leta Nefzger; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; step-daughters, Sue (David) Watters of Winfield, KS, Sheri Stallard of Wichita, KS; many step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, 5701 E. Mt. Vernon St., Wichita, KS 67218. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.