Eshbaugh, Alan Ray 86, Business Co-Owner, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Visitation will start at 1:00 pm; Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 26, 2019, both at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Wilmina Eshbaugh; first wife, Shirley Ann Eshbaugh; daughter, Cindy Eshbaugh. Survived by his wife, Betty Mae Eshbaugh; son, Doug (Krista) Eshbaugh both of Wichita, KS; daughter, Debra (Ron) Clements of Higginsville, MO; brother, Melvin (Sandy) Eshbaugh of Topeka, KS; sister, Leta Nefzger; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; step-daughters, Sue (David) Watters of Winfield, KS, Sheri Stallard of Wichita, KS; many step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, 5701 E. Mt. Vernon St., Wichita, KS 67218. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 24, 2019