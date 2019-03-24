Walcher, Alan 71, passed away Thursday, March 14, comforted by family. Survived by his wife Suzanne, daughters Lisa and Katy, grandchildren, Jack, Oliver, Maxwell and Elizabeth, son-in-law Jason. Memorial Mass will be offered on,Tuesday March 26, 10:00 AM, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church 258 N. Ohio Ave, Wichita Kansas 67214. We will miss you Papa, we love you so much.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 24, 2019