Alban Born
March 13, 1936 - September 3, 2020
Wichita, KS - Alban Born
84, passed away of natural causes, Thursday, September 3, 2020, at his residence. Alban was born March 13, 1936, in St. Paul, Kansas, and was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Born; brothers, Harold (Helen), Don (Barb), Paul (Arvella) and Junior Born; sisters, Lorraine (Dick) Cox, Rosemary (Jim) Duran and Sister Veronice Born.
Alban leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Janice McGlachlin Born; daughter, Kathy (Tim) Hickey, and sons Rick Born and Keith Born; brother, Bill Born and his wife, Pat; sisters-in-law, Jolene Born, Wyaneeta Evans, Margie McGlachlin and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews spread across this great country.
With the marriage to his lovely wife, Janice Born, over 41 years ago, the family expanded to a total of 10 kids. Albans step-children include: daughters, Pam (Bill) Paustin of Texas, Janene (Doug) Patterson, Shari (Mark) Darland and Kim (George) Palmer; sons, Bill (Lucy) Ramsey, Jim (Terrie) Ramsey and Rich (LouAnn) Ramsey, all of Wichita.
With this large group of children, Alban and Janice have 35 grandkids and 58 great-grandkids for a total of 93.
Alban was a 4th Degree Knight and a masonry contractor by trade for 65 years. Major projects around Wichita included those such as Bishop Carroll Catholic High School, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, and many others. Alban also ventured out to Colorado for a few years and completed numerous projects in and around the Denver area that included installing the Horses in front of the Denver Broncos Stadium (although he was a Chiefs fan). He stated that his fondest and proudest project was in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. Another big project took him to Williston, North Dakota, to reconstruct Fort Union Trading Post for the National Park Service. His passions included coyote hunting, gardening, turtle hunting, watching WSU Basketball and attending the sporting events of his grandkids. Alban was truly ONE OF A KIND and he will be GREATLY MISSED.
Rosary, 10:00 a.m.; Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., both Friday, September 11, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Services will be livestreamed by the church at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCywL80wVVOBV2v11Jpmv_Cw
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Bishop Carroll Catholic High School – "BC FUND", In memory of Alban Born, 8101 W. Central Ave., Wichita, KS 67212.
