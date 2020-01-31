COLWICH-Jansen, Albert Aloysieus Sr. 83, Colwich, KS. Passed away January 28, 2020 in Wichita, KS. Albert leaves to mourn his wife of 62 years, Marlene (Wolke) Jansen; his children, Albert (Angie) Jr., Donna Marie Garlick, Kathy (Dr. Don Mayer); sisters, Delores Becker, Lois Ann (Don) Becker; grandchildren, Josh Smith, April Gregory, Melissa Henry, C.J. Smith, Lauren Dome, Austin Speck, Jarrod Jansen, Jeremy Jansen; great-grandchildren, Ella and Wyatt Gregory, Karter Smith, Peyton Smith, Deklen Smith, Harper Henry, Charlie Mae Henry. Albert was preceded in death by his parents, William and Theresia (Thimmesch) Jansen; siblings, Betty Lies, Marvin Jansen, LeRoy Jansen; and son-in-law, Mitch Speck. Memorial contributions may be made to The and The American . A rosary is to be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. and funeral mass Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:30 A.M., both at St. Mark Catholic Church. Interment to follow in St. Mark Cemetery. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Colwich, KS
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 31, 2020