Graham, Albert D. 90, former Cessna Flight Line Mechanic, passed away on April 5, 2019. He was born on November 24, 1928 in Wichita, Kansas to Albert M. and Shirley A. (McKee) Graham. We honor him for his service to our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Virginia; sister, Dorothy and brother, Jack. Survived by his daughters: Julie Monahan (Dennis) of Lenexa, Karen Graham (Trey Harrison) of El Dorado; brother: Fred (Nora) Graham of Augusta; grandchildren: Ryan, Jessica, Tracy. Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 525 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214. Memorials may be made to the Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 10, 2019