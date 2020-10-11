Albert "Harold" Gottsch

May 26, 1931 - October 8, 2020

Hutchinson, Kansas - Albert "Harold" Gottsch, 89, died Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson. He was born May 26, 1931, in Woods County, OK, to Albert Henry and Anna Katherine (Finnigan) Gottsch.

Harold graduated from Dacoma High School, Dacoma, OK, Oklahoma A&M College, and received his master's degree from Kansas State University. He moved from El Dorado to Hutchinson in 1972. Harold was the Reno County Extension Director until his retirement. He was a member and past-president for NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association) and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Hutchinson. Harold enjoyed walking and his K-State Wildcats.

On May 14, 1954, Harold married Dona Mae Molz in Kiowa. She died November 21, 2008, after sharing 54 years of marriage. He later married Jean Petermann.

Harold is survived by: wife, Jean of Hutchinson; daughters, Karen Thorsell (George) of Chanute, Linda Dixon (Bob) of North Kansas City, MO, and Janice Wood (Craig) of Overland Park, KS; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and Jean's children, Lisa Neagle, David Petermann, and Brian Petermann.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; daughter, Gayla Diane Gottsch O'Connell; brothers, Dan, Darrel, and Alan; and infant sister, Edith Ann.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 17th and Main, Hutchinson, with the Reverend Michael Tomson-DeGreeff officiating. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Riverview Cemetery, Kiowa. Friends may call from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church or Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.





