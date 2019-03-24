Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert J. Kirk. View Sign

VERO BEACH, FL-Kirk, Albert J. was born September 27, 1944 to Earl David and Ival Mary (Ellis) Kirk. Albert passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, after battling Glioblastoma, brain cancer. He passed in the company of his wife, Skaye, all 3 of their children and other close family, at his home in Vero Beach, Florida. After law school at Washburn in Topeka, Kansas, Albert started his career practicing law with Vince Bogart in Wichita. He was then affiliated with Pizza Hut, Inc. from 1972 to 1976, where as Senior Associate Corporate Counsel and an officer of the corporation, Albert drafted the original franchise agreement. Albert joined Daland Corporation in 1976, handling all of the company's legal matters and joining as an owner for over 40 years. Albert's Daland partners recall him fondly as the "perfect business partner ... intelligent, absolutely knows and understands the legal profession, a deal maker/not a deal breaker, writes and speaks with integrity, disagrees agreeably in order to make our company better." During the late 70's through the mid 80's, Albert worked to make his hometown a better place by serving on Wichita's Board of Education and City Commission, participating in the economic strengthening and security of the city he loved. As part of his service, Albert was also the Mayor of Wichita, in addition to actively participating in local, state and national Bar Associations, including the Wichita Bar Association's Ethics Committee. Albert leaves a mark on all he met. His kindness noted equally by friends, people at the grocery store, neighbors, and family. His generosity in sharing knowledge and advice, always striving to help others attain their goals, and a sense of humor that was always endearing. Albert had a strong belief and optimism that everything will always work out for the best. He believed all people should be treated equally and he lived that belief in his daily actions. He lived with gratitude and shared that with his children and grandchildren. Albert's sincere desire was to take care of his family, which he incorporated in every detail of his life. His greatest love was for Skaye, with whom he made every decision, and created a life filled with love from the time Albert was 15 and Skaye was 14. Albert's and Skaye's marriage has been a model to all, laughing and talking together, and always lovingly holding each other's hands. The family has spent every Sunday together from the time the children were babies until last Sunday. Preceding Albert was brother, James Ellis Kirk , Albuquerque, New Mexico, and sister, Relda Jane McAdoo, Wichita, Kansas. Survivors include his beautiful bride of almost 55 years, Skaye Anne (Williams) Kirk. Daughter Christy (Jamie) Bell of Vero Beach, Florida, Daughter Katie (Ed Decker) Kirk, also of Vero Beach, Florida. Son Sam (Megan) Kirk of Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Grandchildren Kyle Bell, Zack Bell, Liam Kirk, Albie Kirk, Heidi Kirk, Chloe Kirk, and Amber Kirk. Brother David (Barbara) Kirk and Sisters-in-law, Barbara Jean Kirk, Wichita, Kansas, and Dudley Ann Kirk, Albuquerque, New Mexico. As well as many nephews and friends who loved with, laughed with, and appreciated Albert. And, always a priority, Beloved dog, Murdoch.

