Etter, Albert L. "Bud" 79, of Wichita, KS peacefully passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2019. Born in Concordia, KS. November 29, 1939. Preceded in death by his wife Barbara "Bobbi" Etter, parents Allen Etter and Ernestine Seiwert, Eugene Seiwert (step-father) and daughter Angela Mallory, sisters Sylvia "Candy" Etter, Linda Klabzuba and Carol Lawson. Survived by his children Guywn and Cindy Etter, grandsons Joshua & Derek, great-granddaughters Phoenix and Elliot, sister Ginger Campbell-Coffin and step brother Eugene Seiwert Jr., many nieces, nephews & cousins. Bud was an Aircraft Painter, retiring from both Boeing and Spirit. Upon earning his GED, Bud enlisted in the United States Navy serving from July 1957 to December 1960. Services will be held on Wednesday March 22, 2019. Viewing begins at 11am with services immediately following at 1:30pm. Old Mission Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation towards Cancer and or Alzheimer's/Dementia research.

Etter, Albert L. "Bud" 79, of Wichita, KS peacefully passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2019. Born in Concordia, KS. November 29, 1939. Preceded in death by his wife Barbara "Bobbi" Etter, parents Allen Etter and Ernestine Seiwert, Eugene Seiwert (step-father) and daughter Angela Mallory, sisters Sylvia "Candy" Etter, Linda Klabzuba and Carol Lawson. Survived by his children Guywn and Cindy Etter, grandsons Joshua & Derek, great-granddaughters Phoenix and Elliot, sister Ginger Campbell-Coffin and step brother Eugene Seiwert Jr., many nieces, nephews & cousins. Bud was an Aircraft Painter, retiring from both Boeing and Spirit. Upon earning his GED, Bud enlisted in the United States Navy serving from July 1957 to December 1960. Services will be held on Wednesday March 22, 2019. Viewing begins at 11am with services immediately following at 1:30pm. Old Mission Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation towards Cancer and or Alzheimer's/Dementia research. Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 21, 2019

