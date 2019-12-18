Risley Jr., Albert L. age 64, passed unexpectedly on Monday, December 16, 2019. Albert is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his children, Julia A. (James) Griffith and Emily N. Risley; brothers, Allyn W. (Jill) Risley and Verlyn R. (Debbie) Risley; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Julia; his parents, Albert and Hazel; and his sister, Carolyn Risley Hill. A memorial service is scheduled for 10:30 AM, Saturday, December 21, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway in Wichita, with a viewing at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to family for expenses. Share online condolences and view extended obituary at www.CozineMemorial.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 18, 2019