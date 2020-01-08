Schremmer, Albert Lee age 74, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, KS. Al was born September 13, 1945, in Great Bend, KS to Albert and Mildred (Hlavaty) Schremmer. Al has 2 siblings, Father Robert Schremmer of Wright, KS and Diana (Bill) Sowers of Topeka, KS. He was a 1963 graduate from St. Mary's of the Plains High School in Dodge City, KS. In April 1966, he was married to Deanna Roesner-Schremmer. Al graduated with an Engineering Degree from Wichita State University 1976 and then worked in Aviation for 45 years in Wichita, KS. Al is survived by his current wife of 18 years, Barbara Hipp-Schremmer; his children, Douglas (Sandra) Schremmer, Victoria (Greg) Gegen; stepchildren, Dianna Hawkins and Karrie (Jason) Buren; grandchildren, Tyler, Alex, Rachel, Kylee, Alexis and Eva. Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm, Wednesday, January 8, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, January 9, at All Saints Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Dinner following the burial at All Saints Catholic Church. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 8, 2020