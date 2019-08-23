Alberta Darlene Vail (1948 - 2019)
  • "Sorry to hear about Birdie. She was always happy person to..."
    - Karyl Kirk
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
Vail, Alberta Darlene 70, passed away on August 19, 2019. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother that enjoyed decorating, telling stories, cooking and restoring furniture. Alberta is survived by her husband of 42 years, Glenn; son, Tyron Fuller; granddaughter, Robyn (Kyle) Law and great-granddaughter, Ember Law. Visitation is 2-4 pm Sunday, August 25, 2019. Celebration of Life service is 10:00 am Monday, August 24, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials may be given to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St. Wichita, KS 67202.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 23, 2019
Wichita, KS   (316) 722-2100
