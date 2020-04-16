Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alberta Frances Fortner Fines. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

STEAMBOAT, CO-Fines, Alberta Frances Fortner February 9, 1920 - April 10, 2020 Alberta was born in Red Deer, Alberta, Canada, the youngest daughter of an American father (mining engineer) and an English mother (school teacher). When she was three, her mother died and her father moved the family to Owensboro, Kentucky, where she grew up. During WWII, she was living with her older sister in Wichita, Kansas and training to be a nurse. There she met Kalny Fines (airplane mechanic, Army Air Corp) from Des Moines, Iowa. They married and settled in Wichita after the war where Kalny became a retail salesman and Alberta became a homemaker. Alberta had seven children from 1945 to 1960. After her youngest child started school, Alberta began nurses training, again, obtaining her RN. She worked at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita until she retired from the position of Hospital Night Nursing Supervisor at age sixty-five. When Kalny and Alberta became empty nesters, they enjoyed much traveling around the country. Alberta also enjoyed international travel with her family and friends. Kalny died in 1998. Alberta moved to Leawood, Kansas to live near her youngest grandchildren and watch them grow up. She continued to travel to be with her far-flung children and grandchildren. In 2016, Alberta moved to Steamboat Springs, Colorado at the invitation of one of her daughters. Alberta moved into assisted living in Casey's Pond in 2017 and gleefully celebrated her 100th birthday this past February. Alberta was a lively, social person who loved family and friends. She worked hard, had great organizational skills, and was tenacious. She taught her children reading and arithmetic before she sent them to kindergarten, probably not endearing herself to their school teachers. She encouraged music and art appreciation in those children and set a standard for life-long travel and learning. Alberta is survived by her seven children and their families, including five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She lived a long, full life, but still will be terribly missed. In lieu of memorials, you are invited to support your local Food Bank.

