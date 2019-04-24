Morris, Alberta "Bertie" 89, of Wichita went to be with her heavenly Father on Sunday, April 21, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Morris. Also surviving is her daughter, Judy Bass and her husband Ron, son, Calvin Higdon, two step-sons, Frank and Terrill Morris, and her step-daughter, Cheryl Baldwin. She leaves behind several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Preceding her death are her two daughters, Barbara Peacock and Rebecca Bell, and her son Wayne Morris. A visitation will be held from 10am-3:30pm with Funeral services to follow at 3:30pm, both at Resthaven Mortuary on Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 24, 2019