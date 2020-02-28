Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albina Mary Kazakewicz Moskal. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 6100 E Central Ave Wichita , KS 67208 (316)-612-1700 Send Flowers Notice

Moskal, Albina Mary Kazakewicz was born on January, 1st 1933 and passed over on February 25th, 2020. She was the daughter of Joseph and Katherine Kazakewicz. She attended and graduated from Hanover High School in Hanover, PA. She was a dedicated wife of 58 years to her husband, Dr. Jack Moskal and a loving mother to her three sons, John, Joseph and Thomas Moskal. She also served and praised her precious Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and now rejoices to be with Him for all Eternity. In her younger days, she was crowned Miss Hanover Township in the prestigious beauty pageant in the Wyoming Valley of Pennsylvania. She also worked as a nurse in the newborn infant nursery in a Bayonne, New Jersey hospital before settling out in Wichita, Kansas, in which she lived for over fifty years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Jack Moskal, and her oldest son, John Moskal. She is survived by her two sons Joseph Moskal of Park City, Kansas, and Thomas Moskal of Wichita Kansas. her three sisters Helen Kosar, Jeanne DeWees and Lilian Sacco of Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, and many nieces and nephews. The family has requested in leu of flowers to make donations to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund - 2872 N Ridge Rd Suite 122, Wichita Kansas 67205, or to Birthright of Salina Kansas - 1125 E Iron Ave, Salina Kansas 67401. All funeral arrangements are private.



