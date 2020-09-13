Alesandra Ann (Gibson) Scholl

July 15, 2020

Alexandria, VA - Ann relished her 55 years as an extraordinary lover of life, uplifter of people, serious public servant, and incomparable friend, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, wife and mother. She had a life-long love affair with adventures big and small, anything fun or funny, painting, babies, and dessert. Her beaming smile and uniquely infectious laughs drew us in, and her overwhelmingly positive spirit raised us up. Her career working for veterans and the public was marked by a fierce determination to do the right thing, and she met professional and personal challenges with great integrity, grace and humor. As a cheerful but resolute force to be reckoned with, she was dubbed by some 'the smiling tiger'. For her friends and family she was a faithful and constant helper, sounding board and advocate—all with genuine kindness and astonishing generosity. She loved us ardently and inspired us to love her in equal measure. She leaves a legion of beloved friends and family; treasured parents Suanna and Sam; cherished siblings Michele, Kathi, Sam, Chris and Dan and nieces/nephews Trystan, Tom, Steven, Rowan, Samuel and Sage; dear in-laws Rob, Chris, Jen, Jenny and family; adored step kids Ash and Gillian; a gratefully bewitched and bewildered husband Geoff; and son Adam—her infinite pride and joy—with a full lifetime rich with precious memories and good examples to follow. We are all immensely better for her presence in our lives, and ever thankful for her overflowing spirit that will continue to fill us for a long, long time. We will remember her words to all her loved ones—"take care of each other."





