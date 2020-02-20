Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alex McCarrier. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

AUSTIN, TX-McCarrier, Alex passed away on February 11, 2020. Alex was born June 8, 1975 in Wichita, KS to Wanda and John McCarrier. Alex graduated from North High School in 1992 and attended WSU where he studied Computer Science. After leaving WSU, Alex became a highly skilled software engineer. He was proficient in the martial arts discipline of Wing Tsun and loved playing his guitar. Alex enjoyed attending various rock concerts with his friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Wanda McCarrier and brother Eric John. He is survived by his father John R. McCarrier, and loving companion Ms. Shannon Teer and numerous friends and family members. Memorial Service will be held on February 21 at Old Mission Mortuary at 11:00. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering on Sunday, March 1, from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at The Brewtorium in Austin, TX.

Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 20, 2020

