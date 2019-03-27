MULVANE-Decker, Alex V. 32, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. Visitation: Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Memorial Service: 11:00 am, Friday, March 29, 2019, both at Mulvane Christian Church, 502 Highland Park Dr., Mulvane. He was preceded in death by his father, Leslie D. Decker Sr.; and grandparents, Jack and Freida Whitney, and Burl Middendorf. Alex is survived by his parents, Sherri and Chris Middendorf; siblings, Andrea (Brian) Yates, Josh Decker, Whitney (Chelsey) Swim, Rick Mae, Mike Decker, Les Decker Jr., Tom Decker, Stephnnie Decker; grandmother, Beth Middendorf; aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Robert J Dole VA Hospice, 5500 E Kellogg Ave, Wichita KS 67218 or Midwest Battle Buddies, PO Box 43, Rose Hill, KS 67133.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 27, 2019