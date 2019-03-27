Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alex V. Decker. View Sign

MULVANE-Decker, Alex V. 32, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. Visitation: Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Memorial Service: 11:00 am, Friday, March 29, 2019, both at Mulvane Christian Church, 502 Highland Park Dr., Mulvane. He was preceded in death by his father, Leslie D. Decker Sr.; and grandparents, Jack and Freida Whitney, and Burl Middendorf. Alex is survived by his parents, Sherri and Chris Middendorf; siblings, Andrea (Brian) Yates, Josh Decker, Whitney (Chelsey) Swim, Rick Mae, Mike Decker, Les Decker Jr., Tom Decker, Stephnnie Decker; grandmother, Beth Middendorf; aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Robert J Dole VA Hospice, 5500 E Kellogg Ave, Wichita KS 67218 or Midwest Battle Buddies, PO Box 43, Rose Hill, KS 67133.



MULVANE-Decker, Alex V. 32, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. Visitation: Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Memorial Service: 11:00 am, Friday, March 29, 2019, both at Mulvane Christian Church, 502 Highland Park Dr., Mulvane. He was preceded in death by his father, Leslie D. Decker Sr.; and grandparents, Jack and Freida Whitney, and Burl Middendorf. Alex is survived by his parents, Sherri and Chris Middendorf; siblings, Andrea (Brian) Yates, Josh Decker, Whitney (Chelsey) Swim, Rick Mae, Mike Decker, Les Decker Jr., Tom Decker, Stephnnie Decker; grandmother, Beth Middendorf; aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Robert J Dole VA Hospice, 5500 E Kellogg Ave, Wichita KS 67218 or Midwest Battle Buddies, PO Box 43, Rose Hill, KS 67133. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close