Rev. Alf DSS Marrin
Marrin, Rev. Alf, DSS 74, Went home to the Heart of God July 11, 2020 in Wichita. Survived by spouse, Rev. Ilenya (Patricia Griffith) Marrin, DSS. Preceded in death by his parents, Alfred V.B. Marrin and Margaret Kahluhiokalani Marrin. Navy veteran. Former Beechcraft engineer, with long career in aerospace/defense industry including Northrop-Grumman, General Dynamics and AM General. Systems Engineer, inventor and patent holder. VISTA volunteer at Children First in Wichita. BS and MS in Engineering, Auburn U.; MA Applied Psychology, University of Santa Monica; Doctor of Spiritual Science, Peace Theological Seminary and College of Philosophy. A memorial has been established in his name with Children First CEO Kansas, P.O. Box 2385, Wichita, KS 67201-2385 or www.ChildrenFirstCEOKansas.org. Celebration of Life 11:30 a.m-1 p.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Unity of Wichita. Limited seating; masks required; contact Info@UnityofWichita.org if you wish to attend in person or to request a Zoom link to share tributes from a distance.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Celebration of Life
11:30 - 01:00 PM
Unity of Wichita
July 22, 2020
Fair winds and following seas sailor.
"Boatswain... Standby to pipe the side... Shipmate's going Ashore..."

Thank you for your service to this nation.
Harry Simpson
