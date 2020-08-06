1/
Alferd B. Ford Jr.
Ford, Alferd B. Jr. October 17, 1942 - July 26, 2020, After a battle with cancer and other health problems, Al passed away in Everett, WA with his wife and daughter at his side. Al was born in Wichita, KS. to Thayne (Oldfield) and Alfred Ford, Sr. Attended school in Wichita, is an Eagle Scout and was in ROTC Pershing Rifles. He graduated from WSU with a major in Political Science. He was well read with a strong sense of justice. He enjoyed discussing different subjects with everyone. Al had many hobbies; fly fishing; kite flying; bike riding; skiing, and golf. He participated in many organizations supporting these hobbies. He and his father-in-law opened Leaf & Briar pipe shop in Wichita at Twin Lakes. He worked in the aerospace industry for over 37 years. After retirement he and Judy spent the Winters in Yuma, AZ. He leaves behind his wife Judy; daughter, Gabrielle (Jason); two grandsons; his Mother Thayne; sister Jackie (Phil) Hyre; and other family and friends whose lives he touched. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the charity of your choice or to the Providence Regional Cancer Partnership in Everett.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 6, 2020.
