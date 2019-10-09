Brand, Alford E. "Earl" passed away on October 5, 2019. He was born on August 24, 1927 in Shawmott, AL, to Bryant O. and Willie Pearl Brand. Earl was a U.S. Army Veteran. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, watching sports of all kinds and playing "King's Reverse" with his two "buds" Don and Dan. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Marell and William D. Brand; two sisters, Mildred Treadwell and Virginia Brand. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marilyn and daughter, Tracey. Private family services will be held.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 9, 2019