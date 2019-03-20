Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred Gilbert "Gil" Ponte. View Sign

Ponte, Alfred Gilbert "Gil" went to be with the Lord on Friday March 15, 2019. He was born August 28th 1927 in Topeka Kansas to Joseph and Amelia Ponte. He was born August 28th 1927 in Topeka Kansas to Joseph and Amelia Ponte. His father spoke five languages and met French speaking Amelia there, where Gil and his siblings were raised. When war broke out he joined the Navy. After Officer Training School, he attended Kansas State University earning his Bachelor Degree in Engineering and then his Masters Degree in Applied Metal Sciences. While at KSU, Gil met Ardith Durnil. They fell in love and were married on September 2, 1950. While raising their seven children, Gil held a senior manager position at Boeing, and become Vice President of Quality Assurance at Gates Lear Jet. He was a strong, vivacious, caring, and generous person who drew people in with his quick wit and gregarious sense of humor. Gil was an avid marksman and had many interests and passions including bridge, hunting, fishing, carpentry, music, singing, golfing and puzzles. He was also a devout Catholic and was very involved in his parish. Claire Denoncourt, his "lady friend", became an integral part of his later years. They were a big part of each others' lives. Gil is preceded in death by his brothers and sister, his wife of 51 years Ardith, and their infant son David. He is survived by his children Kimberly Young (Ken), Gilbert Ponte, Gregory Ponte (Michelle), Kellene Bamford, Kendra Farmer (Mike), and Andrew Ponte (Diana), 17 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, numerous friends, nieces and nephews, and church family. Gil's faith was a big part of his life, his life was rich in true friendships, and his heart full of love. He will be greatly missed. Rosary service will be held Thursday, March 21 at 7 pm at St. Vincent De Paul, Andover Ks preceded by a 5 pm viewing. Services will be at 10 am Friday at St. Vincent De Paul, Andover Ks with internment at Lakeview Mortuary. Memorials may be sent to Rivercross Hospice. 251 S. Whittier, Wichita, Ks 67207.



Ponte, Alfred Gilbert "Gil" went to be with the Lord on Friday March 15, 2019. He was born August 28th 1927 in Topeka Kansas to Joseph and Amelia Ponte. He was born August 28th 1927 in Topeka Kansas to Joseph and Amelia Ponte. His father spoke five languages and met French speaking Amelia there, where Gil and his siblings were raised. When war broke out he joined the Navy. After Officer Training School, he attended Kansas State University earning his Bachelor Degree in Engineering and then his Masters Degree in Applied Metal Sciences. While at KSU, Gil met Ardith Durnil. They fell in love and were married on September 2, 1950. While raising their seven children, Gil held a senior manager position at Boeing, and become Vice President of Quality Assurance at Gates Lear Jet. He was a strong, vivacious, caring, and generous person who drew people in with his quick wit and gregarious sense of humor. Gil was an avid marksman and had many interests and passions including bridge, hunting, fishing, carpentry, music, singing, golfing and puzzles. He was also a devout Catholic and was very involved in his parish. Claire Denoncourt, his "lady friend", became an integral part of his later years. They were a big part of each others' lives. Gil is preceded in death by his brothers and sister, his wife of 51 years Ardith, and their infant son David. He is survived by his children Kimberly Young (Ken), Gilbert Ponte, Gregory Ponte (Michelle), Kellene Bamford, Kendra Farmer (Mike), and Andrew Ponte (Diana), 17 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, numerous friends, nieces and nephews, and church family. Gil's faith was a big part of his life, his life was rich in true friendships, and his heart full of love. He will be greatly missed. Rosary service will be held Thursday, March 21 at 7 pm at St. Vincent De Paul, Andover Ks preceded by a 5 pm viewing. Services will be at 10 am Friday at St. Vincent De Paul, Andover Ks with internment at Lakeview Mortuary. Memorials may be sent to Rivercross Hospice. 251 S. Whittier, Wichita, Ks 67207. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close