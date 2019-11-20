Alfred Rohr

Guest Book
  • "Fair winds and following seas sailor. "Boatswain... Standby..."
    - Harry Simpson
Service Information
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS
67037
(316)-788-2828
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
2300 E Meadowlark
Derby, KS
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
2300 E Meadowlark
Derby, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

DERBY-Rohr, Alfred 89, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. Fred married Edna Herrman on November 15, 1954. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1948-1952. Visitation: Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the family present from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Recitation of the Rosary will be 10:00 am with Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:30 am, both on Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E Meadowlark, Derby, KS. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Edna Rohr; three siblings, Vera McFadden, William Rohr, and Alice Rohr; and great grandchild, Cadence Rohr. Fred is survived by his children, Denise (Tony) Molla of Ft. Worth, TX, Frank (Elaine) Rohr, Steven (Mandy) Rohr, and Jim (Hazel) Rohr, all of Derby, KS; sister, Delores Petersilie; ten grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with St. Mary Catholic Church.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 20, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II bullet Korean War bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Derby, KS   (316) 788-2828
funeral home direction icon