DERBY-Rohr, Alfred 89, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. Fred married Edna Herrman on November 15, 1954. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1948-1952. Visitation: Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the family present from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Recitation of the Rosary will be 10:00 am with Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:30 am, both on Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E Meadowlark, Derby, KS. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Edna Rohr; three siblings, Vera McFadden, William Rohr, and Alice Rohr; and great grandchild, Cadence Rohr. Fred is survived by his children, Denise (Tony) Molla of Ft. Worth, TX, Frank (Elaine) Rohr, Steven (Mandy) Rohr, and Jim (Hazel) Rohr, all of Derby, KS; sister, Delores Petersilie; ten grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with St. Mary Catholic Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 20, 2019