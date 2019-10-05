Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred "Al" Sagner. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Sagner, Alfred "Al" 93, passed away on October 1, 2019. Al served in the Navy during WWII and was honorably discharged in 1946. He served as a firefighter in Davenport, IA. Al enjoyed spending his time bowling, dancing and playing cards. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hemet, CA and attended services at Grassland Estates Chapel in Wichita, KS. Al was preceded by his parents, Hans and Marie Sagner; and sister, Erma Molle. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 69 years, Ruby; children, David (Eileen) Sagner, and Debbie (Larry) Zeilstra; sister, Margaret Kakert; 7 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Funeral service is 10:00 am Monday October 7, 2019 with visitation 1 hour prior, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Burial will take place at Winfield Veteran's Cemetery at 2:00 pm. Memorials may be given to the .



