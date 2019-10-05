Sagner, Alfred "Al" 93, passed away on October 1, 2019. Al served in the Navy during WWII and was honorably discharged in 1946. He served as a firefighter in Davenport, IA. Al enjoyed spending his time bowling, dancing and playing cards. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hemet, CA and attended services at Grassland Estates Chapel in Wichita, KS. Al was preceded by his parents, Hans and Marie Sagner; and sister, Erma Molle. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 69 years, Ruby; children, David (Eileen) Sagner, and Debbie (Larry) Zeilstra; sister, Margaret Kakert; 7 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Funeral service is 10:00 am Monday October 7, 2019 with visitation 1 hour prior, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Burial will take place at Winfield Veteran's Cemetery at 2:00 pm. Memorials may be given to the .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 5, 2019