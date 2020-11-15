Alfred Wilson
June 21, 1939 - November 4, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Al was a proud veteran from the U.S. Navy and a retiree from Vulcan Chemical. He will be greatly missed by his many family and friends.
Preceded in death by mother, Irma 'Deanie', and stepfather, Robert ELee Mullins; first wife, Mary; stepsisters Dorothy and Geneva Mullins; brother Alan L. Wilson; and brother-in-law Howard Hockett.
He is survived by his wife Mona, and aunt Vi West, both of Wichita, KS; son, Cory Moore (Sherri Rosebeary), Arkansas; son, Tim Skeels (Jo), Colorado; stepdaughter, Robyn Wells (Dave) Kansas; stepson, David Smart (Judy), Arkansas; grandchildren, Kristy Smith (Johnathan), Laura Carden (Jordan), Arkansas; and Cory Skeels, Illinois; step-grandchildren Steven Wells (Aleigh), Texas; Regan Wells and Reed Wells (Kansas); Wesley Smart (Brooke), Louisiana; Krissy Dowden (Brandon), Louisiana; sister, Eydie Hockett, sister-in-law, Sigred Wilson, Stepbrother, Robert E. Mullins, all of Colorado; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Private service for family and close friends will be on Monday, November 16th. Viewing (come and go) from 9am – 11am. Service from 11am – noon at Baker Funeral Home, 6100 E. Central #203, Wichita, KS. Memorial donations may be made to the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219, or https://www.kshumane.org/donate.html
.