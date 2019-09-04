Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Alfreda Roets. View Sign Service Information DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary 201 South Hydraulic Wichita , KS 67211 (316)-263-0244 Service 2:30 PM Mt. St. Mary Convent Wake 6:30 PM Mt. St. Mary Convent Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Mt. St. Mary Convent 3700 E. Lincoln Wichita , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

Roets, Sister Alfreda 85, a member of the Congregation of St. Joseph entered eternal life August 30, 2019 in Marian Hall at Mt. St. Mary's Convent in Wichita, KS. Sr. Alfreda and her twin sister, Clara, were two of sixteen children born to Philip G. Roets and Pauline Lohkamp Roets on July 7, 1934 in Wichita, KS. She attended St. Anthony Elementary School in Wichita, KS for all eight grades. For high school she attended Cathedral High School in Wichita for two years before entering the Sisters of St. Joseph on September 8, 1950. Her reception was April 3, 1951 where she was given the name Sister Philip Ann, a name she used until returning to her birth name in the late 1960s. First profession of vows followed on July 26, 1953 and final vows on July 26, 1956. She prepared for her ministry of teaching by earning a BS in Ed. from St. Mary of the Plains College in Dodge City and an MA in Ed. from Cardinal Stritch College in Milwaukee, WI. For 53 years she taught in Schools of the Wichita Diocese in Pittsburg, El Dorado, Wellington, Coffeyville, Winfield, and Derby, St. Thomas School the Diocese of Kansas City, Ks and St. Felicitas School in San Leandro in the Diocese of Oakland, California. Her final two years as an educator was spent at St. Anne's School in Wichita as a resource teacher for special needs students, pre-kindergarten, and substituting as needed. During her final years she moved to Mt. St. Mary's thinking this would be her retirement. Instead she began another ministry as Assistant to the community's Archivist, a position she held from 2005 until she finally retired to Marian Hall in 2013 where she was then involved in prayer ministry. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Henry, Edward, Rev. Philip, OFM, Francis, Sylvester, Tom and sisters: Sr. Ambrose, SSM, Cecilia Umdenstock, Mary Clark, Lucille Vaught, Clara Ann Vogel, Nellie, Kathy Cosby. In addition to her religious community, she is survived by her sisters Patricia Klinghamer, Grace Vossman, and numerous nieces and nephews. Homecoming will be Wednesday, September 4, at 2:30 p.m. followed by a Wake service at 6:30 p.m. that evening. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, September 5 at 10:30 a.m., all at Mt. St. Mary Convent, 3700 E. Lincoln, Wichita, KS 67218. Memorial contributions may be made to the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph retirement fund or Dear Neighbor Ministries, Inc., 3700 E. Lincoln, Wichita, KS 67218.



