Egbert, Alice Adell Owens Thomas was born May 15, 1932 to Norman Oscar Owens and Wilma Pauline Ramsey Owens in a house near Romana, Oklahoma. We know this because as a teenager she went to court and swore of her birth for legal records. She passed on May 20, 2020 at the age of 88. Her folks were mostly share-croppers and farmers. On May 18, 1950 she married Eldon LeRoy Thomas, they had four children. She was a housewife, seamstress for their upholstery business, farmer on their small dairy farm, grocer for their produce market/grocery store, worked in various jobs in retail and finally retired as an inspector for Boeing Aircraft. The Thomas's lived in the Wichita and Haysville area all of their married life until she moved to Kansas City, Mo to live with a son in Oct. 2011. Eldon died in 1988 and she married Justin Egbert in approximately 1993, he died in approximately 1995. Alice was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Eldon LeRoy Thomas; second husband, Justin Egbert; sons, James Thomas, Phillip Thomas and Steven Thomas; step daughters, Wanda Baggett and Joana Steel; sisters, Myrtle Owens and Norma Owens Stevens; brothers, James Owens, Norman Owens and Davis Dean Owens. She is survived by son, David Thomas of Kansas City, MO; step daughters, Laverne Fox of Haysville and Maxine Harper of Hamilton, Alabama; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter. Come & Go viewing will be available from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., May 26, at Resthaven Mortuary. A private family graveside service will be held.