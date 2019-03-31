Alice Jean Williams

Williams, Alice Jean 85, Retired Sales Associate for Naturalizer Shoes, died Sunday, March 10, 2019. No Services. Preceded in death by her parents, Frank Williams and Letha Coons; 2 brothers; 1 sister. Survived by her sons, Jeff Pierce of Wichita, KS, Cary (Catherine) Pierce of Kechi, KS; daughter, Merri Pierce of Wichita; 4 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with: , Central & Western Kansas, 1820 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67214. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 31, 2019
