Alice Kelley
October 2, 1932 - October 26, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Alice M. Kelley, 88, passed away October 26, 2020.
Alice is survived by her husband Clarence M. Kelley of Wichita, Kansas; one son, Greg (Lori) Kelley of Independence, Kansas; one daughter, Deborah D. (Curtis) Bowersox of Wichita, Kansas; four grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; one brother; Gary (Sandra) Boman of Belleville, Kansas.
Private family graveside services will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Belleville Cemetery.
Memorials to the First United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society
.
