Doke, Alice Lucile 100, Homemaker, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Visitation: 1 p.m., Monday, Broadway Mortuary, Graveside Service: 2 p.m., Kensington Gardens. Preceded in death by her husband, Norman and son, Jerry. Survivors include son, Ronald (Patricia) Doke; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Memorials to Botanica, The Wichita Gardens. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019
