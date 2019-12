HAYSVILLE-Abbott, Alice Mae (Chapman) 94, of Haysville, Kansas passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Friday, November 29, 2019 in Clearwater, Kansas. Alice was born the daughter of Clyde and Florence Chapman on September 7, 1925 in Osborne, Kansas. Alice and Eugene Abbott were united in marriage on January 2, 1943. Together they celebrated 66 years of marriage before his passing in 2009. Survivors include her children, Larry (Denise) Abbott, Klyda (Kress, 1951-2011) Fall, Karla (Don) German; grandchildren, Shane Abbott, Shannon (James) Armour, Andrew (Jessica) German, Kayla (Mark) Cantrell; great-grandchildren, Ivyanne, Travis, Jason, Ashley, Addison, Jacob, Julianne, Caleb, Cade, Alexandra, Tatum; great-great-grandchildren, Peyton, Lola, Jeremiah, Nathan, Everett, Elena, Jayceon and Kali. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th St. N., Wichita. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Haysville Christian Church, 1306 W Grand Ave, Haysville, Kansas. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the , 1820 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214.