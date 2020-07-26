1/2
Alice Marie Gaines
1925 - 2020
Gaines, Alice Marie 95, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born February 4, 1925 to Roy and Elna (Larsen) Tedro near Jennings, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darrel; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Alice is survived by her four children, Joyce and husband Ken Jones of Lancaster, CA, six grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren; Roberta and husband Karl Engle of Chicago IL, five grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; Janet and husband Mark Leeper of Springfield, MO, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and Randall and wife Nancy Gaines of Sebring, Florida, four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Funeral: 10 am, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 with visitation one hour prior at Crossroads Baptist Church. Interment to follow at White Chapel Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Baptist Church, 11411 E. Central, Wichita, KS 67206. www.Reflection-Pointe.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Crossroads Baptist Church
JUL
28
Funeral
10:00 AM
Crossroads Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services - Wichita
3201 South Webb Road
Wichita, KS 67210
(316) 618-9898
