CHENEY-Black, Alice Marjean (Kerr) 85 retired Lear Jet employee passed away March 27, 2020 in Wichita, KS. Preceded in death by her parents Robert and Grace Kerr and sister Wanda Lay. Alice is survived by son Terrell Black, daughter, Jill (Don) Shock, brother Bob Kerr, sisters Doris Jolley and Connie Lee, grandchildren Dustin, Derek, and Nicholas Martin and Andrew Shock. 7 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Cheney United Methodist Church. Visitation Monday, March 30, 2020 5-9 P.M. and Tuesday, March 31, 2020 6-8 P.M. with family present, at Wulf-Ast Mortuary Chapel, Garden Plain. Private family graveside service. Due to current social precautions, numbers will be limited during visitation times. Wulfastmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 29, 2020