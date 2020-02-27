McGarey, Alice Mary passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020 in Wichita, Kansas at the age of 94. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and one brother, and her son Harold Lee. Alice was born in England and came with her husband Elmer to America, and obtained dual citizenship. Alice was a loving wife and mother, and a friend to many. Her twinkling eyes and radiant smile will be greatly missed. Alice is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, Elmer, her son Kevin and wife Tracy, grandchildren Marc McKedy and wife Jennifer, Kelly Abraham and husband Roger, six great-grandchildren, and one grandpuppy. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 27, 2020