Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Naomi (Collins) Fallis. View Sign Service Information Old Mission Mortuary/Cemetery/Crematory - Wichita 3424 E. 21st Street N. Wichita , KS 67208 (316)-686-7311 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Trinity Presbyterian Church 2258 Marigold Ln. Wichita , KS View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Trinity Presbyterian Church 2258 Marigold Ln. Wichita , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

Fallis, Alice Naomi (Collins) Alice Naomi (Collins) Fallis was born to Arville Joseph Collins and Jennie Lou (Howell) Collins on May 27, 1929 and passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband James Butler Fallis Jr., children James Butler Fallis III (Deborah), Kathy Jean (Stephen) Sater. Grand children, Benjamin (Annette) Sater, Brianne (Joshua) Westbury. Great grandchildren, Sophia Elle (deceased), Shylah Laren, Joslyn Eve, Addison Leigh Sater, as well as Estelle Rose, and Margot Jean Westbury. Alice was a beloved mother and talented teacher. She earned a BS Ed. Degree from East Central State College in Ada, Ok. and an MA in Art Ed. from Wichita State University. She continued her art education at watercolor seminars in Mexico. Her teaching career spanned all grade levels in many public schools from Los Animas, Co., Decatur Ill., Tulsa, Ok., Wichita, Ks,. and Clearwater Ks. H.S. before retiring. Former students often approach her and acknowledge how she enhanced their lives. After retiring Alice & J.B. enjoyed vacationing in Mexico and Alaska. They participated in many square dance events, including a National square dance event on the Washington Mall. They also enjoyed competing in duplicate bridge tournaments. Her great joy at home was locating birthday gifts for her great daughters who knew her as GiGi. Her family is grateful for the love and joy she brought into their lives. Services will be held on November 19th at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2258 Marigold Ln. Wichita, KS. The 10:00 am Visitation will be followed by 11:00 Memorial Service followed by Burial Services at White Chapel Cemetery.

Fallis, Alice Naomi (Collins) Alice Naomi (Collins) Fallis was born to Arville Joseph Collins and Jennie Lou (Howell) Collins on May 27, 1929 and passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband James Butler Fallis Jr., children James Butler Fallis III (Deborah), Kathy Jean (Stephen) Sater. Grand children, Benjamin (Annette) Sater, Brianne (Joshua) Westbury. Great grandchildren, Sophia Elle (deceased), Shylah Laren, Joslyn Eve, Addison Leigh Sater, as well as Estelle Rose, and Margot Jean Westbury. Alice was a beloved mother and talented teacher. She earned a BS Ed. Degree from East Central State College in Ada, Ok. and an MA in Art Ed. from Wichita State University. She continued her art education at watercolor seminars in Mexico. Her teaching career spanned all grade levels in many public schools from Los Animas, Co., Decatur Ill., Tulsa, Ok., Wichita, Ks,. and Clearwater Ks. H.S. before retiring. Former students often approach her and acknowledge how she enhanced their lives. After retiring Alice & J.B. enjoyed vacationing in Mexico and Alaska. They participated in many square dance events, including a National square dance event on the Washington Mall. They also enjoyed competing in duplicate bridge tournaments. Her great joy at home was locating birthday gifts for her great daughters who knew her as GiGi. Her family is grateful for the love and joy she brought into their lives. Services will be held on November 19th at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2258 Marigold Ln. Wichita, KS. The 10:00 am Visitation will be followed by 11:00 Memorial Service followed by Burial Services at White Chapel Cemetery. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close