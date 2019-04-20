Arguelles, Alice P. Age 87, packer at National Sales Stimulators passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Visitation will be Monday from noon until 8:00 pm with rosary starting at 6:00 p.m. both at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 2351 N. Market, Wichita. She is survived by her daughters, Diana (Julio) Agosto, Margaret (Steve, Sr.) Waymire, Debra (Tom) Rice, Carol (Richard) Gallardo; daughter-in-law, Donna Arguelles; sons, Marciano, Sr., Robert, Sr. (Sally), Richard (Angela) Arguelles; brother, Ray Gutierrez, Sr.; 18 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, two great-great-grandsons. She is preceded in death by her husband, Celso and son, Ray Arguelles, Sr. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 20, 2019