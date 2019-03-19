Piper, Alice (Caler) age 91, died Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was born along with a twin brother, Arden, October 5, 1927 in Springdale, AR. She taught 2nd and 3rd grades in USD 259 schools for 28 years. She was a longtime member of West Side Baptist Church and a lifetime member of the Wichita Gem and Mineral Society. Preceded in death by husband, Dale Piper and friend Ray Adams. She is survived by her children, Larry Piper and Anita Massie. A Celebration of Life Service will be 10:30am, Thursday, Broadway Mortuary. A family graveside service will be held prior at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to West Side Baptist Church, 304 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67213 or the Wichita Gem and Mineral Society, P.O. Box 1464, Wichita, KS 67201. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 19, 2019