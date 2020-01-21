Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Robertson. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Robertson, Alice passed away Sunday, January 19th at the age of 92. Services are at 11am Friday, January 24th at Old Mission Mortuary. She was an office worker and retired as a manager of Economy Corner. She was an active lifelong member of 1st Presbyterian Church and a member of TROW and Dorcas Circle. She enjoyed gardening, quilting and bowling. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack R. Robertson by 20 years to the day. Born in Cimarron, Ks. to Charles and Eleanor Henderson. Preceded in death by brothers, Albert, Everett and Robert, and sisters, Myrtle Lyon, Mary Kittle, Clarice Whicker, baby Stella and Edith Ebberts. Survived by sisters Dorothy Kastens of Bellevue, Washington and Rosalie Klocke of Wichita, Kansas. Survived by children, Marsha Voigt (Dwight), Mark Robertson (Phyllis), and Cheryl Allen (Kennith), all of Wichita; grandchildren Bryan Voigt, Rene Voigt, Matt Robertson and Logan Robertson. Memorial established with Harry Hines Hospice and First Presbyterian Church.

Robertson, Alice passed away Sunday, January 19th at the age of 92. Services are at 11am Friday, January 24th at Old Mission Mortuary. She was an office worker and retired as a manager of Economy Corner. She was an active lifelong member of 1st Presbyterian Church and a member of TROW and Dorcas Circle. She enjoyed gardening, quilting and bowling. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack R. Robertson by 20 years to the day. Born in Cimarron, Ks. to Charles and Eleanor Henderson. Preceded in death by brothers, Albert, Everett and Robert, and sisters, Myrtle Lyon, Mary Kittle, Clarice Whicker, baby Stella and Edith Ebberts. Survived by sisters Dorothy Kastens of Bellevue, Washington and Rosalie Klocke of Wichita, Kansas. Survived by children, Marsha Voigt (Dwight), Mark Robertson (Phyllis), and Cheryl Allen (Kennith), all of Wichita; grandchildren Bryan Voigt, Rene Voigt, Matt Robertson and Logan Robertson. Memorial established with Harry Hines Hospice and First Presbyterian Church. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 21, 2020

