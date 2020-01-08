Roman, Alicia Lyn 22, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Private Services will be held. Preceded in death by her brother, Jesus Foster Roman, survivors include her parents Guadalupe Roman-Rocha and Gina Roman; brothers, Anthony Hernandez, Joshua Hernandez, L. Carlos Roman; sisters, Paula Rodriguez and Alejandra Chadwick; uncle, Armando Roman-Rocha and a multitude of nieces, nephews and cousins. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 8, 2020