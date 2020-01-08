Alicia Lyn Roman

Roman, Alicia Lyn 22, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Private Services will be held. Preceded in death by her brother, Jesus Foster Roman, survivors include her parents Guadalupe Roman-Rocha and Gina Roman; brothers, Anthony Hernandez, Joshua Hernandez, L. Carlos Roman; sisters, Paula Rodriguez and Alejandra Chadwick; uncle, Armando Roman-Rocha and a multitude of nieces, nephews and cousins. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 8, 2020
