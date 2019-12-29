Masumbu, Aliyah 19, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She was born August 11, 2000 in Wichita, KS. Aliyah attended Oklahoma Christian University with a major in Criminal Justice. She loved to sing and dance, but above all she loved her family and God. Aliyah was a member of the Theta Sorority. Her favorite bible verse was Isaiah 41:10, "Fear not, for I am with you, I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with My righteous right hand." She was preceded in death by her uncle, Arthur Given Mwale; and great-grandparents, Ralph Smith; Charles and Margaret Tinius. Aliyah is survived by her parents, Sharissa Grant, Louis Masumbu, Larry Grant, and Docus Sampa; siblings, Quincy, Daysha, and DeAndre; grandparents, Debra Tinius, Stephen Tinius, Tena Malone, Christina Mfula, and Harry Masumbu; uncles, Derek Tinius, Damon Tinius, Clive Masumbu, Chewe Mwale, and John Unruh; aunts, Kim Tinius, Elizabeth Tinius, Shannon Unruh, Lorraine Nkana, and Aunt Margaret Masumbu; and nieces, Kyah Tinius and Annika Tinius. Visitation: Wednesday, January 1, 2020, from 5 to 8 pm with family present between 5 & 7 pm, at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. Funeral: 10 am, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Northside Church of Christ, 4545 N. Meridian Ave., Wichita, KS 67204. Interment to follow at Reflection Pointe Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Pettijohn Springs Christian Camp, P.O. Box 440, Madill, OK 73446. www.Reflection-Pointe.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 29, 2019