AUGUSTA-Smeltzer, Allan 69, of Augusta, KS, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Oklahoma City surrounded by his family. Rosary 7:00 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, and Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, both at St. James Catholic Church, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery Augusta, KS. Allan was born in Garden City, KS on December 13, 1949, to the late Agnes Marie (Collins) and Max Smeltzer. Allan graduated with a bachelor's degree in business from WSU. He was an avid fan and lifetime supporter of WSU, particularly men's basketball. He worked as an assistant manager for OTASCO, and later worked for Beech Aircraft and retired as a senior buyer. He was a member of the St. James Catholic Church where he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus where he served in many positions on both the local and state levels. On June 9, 1973 he married Susan (Heath) who survives him. He is also survived by: daughters, Angie Matthews and husband Adrian, and Lisa Smeltzer; son, Adam Smeltzer and wife Kristiana all of Augusta, KS; grandchildren, Emma, Eli, Chloe, Mia, Aiden, and Rhys; sister, Nancy Bonner and Fred of Derby, KS; sister-in-law, Oleta Smeltzer of Shell Knob, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Smeltzer; sister, Sharon Smeltzer. Memorial donations to St. James Catholic Church 1012 Belmont Avenue Augusta, Kansas 67010.



