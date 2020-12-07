Allen David Boge passed away Nov. 23, 2020. He was laid to rest in a small, private ceremony at Ahavath Achim Hebrew Congregation Cemetery. He left behind his loving family and many loyal friends. He served his country during the Vietnam War. He flew helicopters for the Army. He ran a 3rd generation family business, Boge Iron and Metal, where recycling has been going on since 1926. He would want to thank his dedicated friends who have managed to stay in touch, after he moved to CA, to be closer to his family. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store