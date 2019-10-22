Daniel, Allene Juanita (Bailey) 99, passed away on Friday, October 11th in Wichita, KS. Allene is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Franklin of Andover; daughter-in-law, Marla Daniel of Mesquite, NV; grandchildren, Wendi (Joe) Vittitow of Augusta, Staci (Brian) Lewis of Leon, Day (Josh) Davidson of Andover, and Brock Franklin of Wichita; in addition she is survived by 6 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great- grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 25th, 2019, 1:30pm at First Christian Church of El Dorado, 300 W Central Avenue, El Dorado, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 22, 2019