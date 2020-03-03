Whitaker, Allison "Al" 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Feb. 29, 2020. Visitation will be 6-8 pm, Tuesday at Broadway Mortuary with Funeral Service 10 am, Wednesday at Central Community Church Chapel. He was preceded in death by parents, Lee and Frances Whitaker. Survivors include loving wife, Janice; daughters, Karen (Michael Sr.) Oak and Carolyn (Dale) Jones; grandchildren, Kathryn (Charles) Peek, Emily (Jonathan) Grundman and Dr. Daniel Jones; and great-grandchildren, Cameron Peek and Jacob Grundman. Memorials to: Central Community Church Kids Camp Fund. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 3, 2020