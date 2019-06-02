Brewer, Alma Amrylis Akert (Unruh) was born on October 13, 1930 and passed away on May 12, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Paul and Cyla Akert, brothers Bill, Bud and Bob Akert and sister Pauline Boudais. Survived by brother Ben (Jackie) Akert Lincoln, NE., son Don (Lea) Unruh of Reno, NV., daughters Cindy (Mike) McWilliams and Liz Unruh (Richard Fesler), both of Wichita, KS., grandson Jeremiah Szambecki of Burlington, KS., granddaughters Jennifer Szambecki-Benninga (Brant) of Wichita, KS. and Ursula (Adam) Schwab of Reno, NV., five great-granddaughters Tessa (Colton) Toy, Reed, and Maddie Szambecki, Emily Benninga and Cyla Schwab. Alma was passionate about horses and was loved by her family and many in her church. A Celebration of Life will be held at Rose Hill Christian Church, 314 N. Rose Hill Rd., Rose Hill, Kansas at 10:00 a.m. on June, 8 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to RHC Church and/or Hope In The Valley Equine Rescue, 9025 N. Broadway, Valley Center, KS. 67147.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 2, 2019