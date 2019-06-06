Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alma Faye (Landon) Lessley. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

DERBY-Lessley, Alma Faye (Landon) was born on September 19th, 1937 and died June 22nd, 2018 at the age of 80. She was preceded in death by her parents John Landon and Marcella Landon (Cox). She was one of eight sisters of which two survive: Loretta of Wichita, Ks and Vera of Denver, Co. She is survived by her four children: Greg, Lori, Kris and Kelli and her three grandchildren: Alexis, Savanna and Aurora. Alma grew up in Derby and farmed the ground with her parents and sisters where the Big Tool Store sits. She graduated from Derby Senior High in 1955 and was Homecoming Queen. She remained a lifelong resident of Derby. For all who knew Alma she was giving to a fault. She did not know a stranger. She was courageous. Alma most of all was a great and wonderful mom. She is missed every day! There will be a graveside service at Branson Cemetery, 11200 E 47th Street, South Derby, Ks 67037 (NE corner of Greenwich and 47th Street) on Friday, June 7th, 2019 at 2:30pm for all who wish to attend. Please contact Kris at 316-650-1930 with any questions. Thank you and God Bless!

Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 6, 2019

