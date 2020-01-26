MAIZE-Fowler, Alma "Vicky" 70, of Maize, Kansas, passed away at home on Friday, January 17, 2020. She was born in Shattuck, Oklahoma to Willis Eugene Moran and Mildred Ann (Wallace) Moran. She was a graduate of Sedgwick High School, Sedgwick, Kansas and Wichita Business College, Wichita, Kansas. She was formerly employed at Pizza Hut Corporate Office, Hallmark Cards and Sedgwick County Educational Cooperative. She was preceded in death by her parents, and younger sister Jesse Ann Moran. Vicky is survived by her husband Ronald Fowler; son Tim (Trisha) Fowler; and grandsons Dylan and Nash; and son Todd Fowler; other family and friends. Services will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 28, at the Sedgwick United Methodist Church, 600 N. Commercial, Sedgwick, Kansas 67135. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the Sedgwick United Methodist Church and the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, Ks 67219 or donate in her memory online https://kshumane.org/donate/give-now/memorials-tributes.html?eType=ActivityDefinitionInstance&eId=3b8d971b-9137-4108-bff4-793108a8af64&_ga=2.18193081.1014801330.1579900960-1503634413.1579900960. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerfhvc.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 26, 2020